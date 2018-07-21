Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested at least 35 accused persons including four militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda while recovered weapons from their possession.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested four militants associated with a banded outfit while recovered weapons and militancy literature from their possession.

According to the details, CTD team conducted a raid in Pak Colony area while arrested four accused persons affiliated with Al-Qaeda identified as Qari Irfanullah, alias Usman, Muhammad Rizwan, Salik and Zubair. Police claimed to have recovered three pistols and literature from their possession.

Qari Irfanullah during the course of investigation revealed that he went to Afghanistan in 1998, and got militancy training in the camp of Harkat-ul-Mujahidin. The accused person join defunct Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan sectarian outfit in 2001, from the Tariq Road Mosque Unit.

The accused persons confessed to have established his connections with Sarmad Siddiqui and Nadeem alias Burger alias Mullah, associated with Al-Qaeda. He said that he became a unit incharge of Tariq Road Unit in 2007. He used to get married with a sister of Malik Mumtaz accused allegedly involved in Rummy Club bomb blast. He said that Mumtaz have had arrested and released on bail while managed to hide in Afghanistan. The accused confessed to coordinate between the other members of Al-Qaeda and Malik Mumtaz.

30 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Police claimed to have arrested at least 30 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. The accused persons arrested were including six absconder, 15 proclaim offenders, street criminals, bandits and other criminals while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police claimed to have recovered a rifle, a Kalashnikov and six pistols.

Police said that the accused persons arrested were from different areas of the city.

Meanwhile, man stabbed to death his younger brother over family dispute here in the remits of Baldia Town police station. Police said the brothers including 24 years old Kashif and elder brother Sajid were collided over some family dispute while Sajid took the knife and stabbed his younger brother Kashif.

The culprit managed to flee while family took the Kashif to Hospital where he succumbed to his injures during treatment. Police registered the case on complaint of another brother Majid.