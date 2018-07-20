Share:

SAN DIEGO:-Fox kicked off San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday with world premiere footage of its action horror retread “The Predator,” showcasing a new supercharged alien hunter. The movie, due out on September 14, will reacquaint audiences with the deadly extraterrestrial made famous in the 1987 blockbuster starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Shane Black’s modern take on the cult series - five films in total, including two crossover releases with the Alien franchise - sees the universe’s most lethal hunters returning smarter and deadlier thanks to genetic modifications.