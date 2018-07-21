NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Saturday | July 21, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
9:31 AM | July 21, 2018
Nine family members among 17 dead in US 'duck boat' tragedy
8:36 AM | July 21, 2018
Deadly Israeli strikes pound Gaza after soldier killed
11:51 PM | July 20, 2018
Indian woman 'sexually assaulted' by 40 men
11:46 PM | July 20, 2018
Nawaz, Maryam's shifting to Safwat Lodge delayed
11:18 PM | July 20, 2018
Trump taped discussing payments with former Playboy model
10:34 PM | July 20, 2018
PTI to choose ‘opposition over coalition’
10:10 PM | July 20, 2018
Imprisonment fails to stop former PM from social work
9:46 PM | July 20, 2018
Grave consequences if elections turn controversial: Siraj
8:45 PM | July 20, 2018
Punjab has always belonged to PPP: Zardari
8:18 PM | July 20, 2018
MQM-P’s election participation uncertain
8:05 PM | July 20, 2018
Sports court overturns ban, AC Milan back in Europa league
7:41 PM | July 20, 2018
Zaman paves way for Pakistan’s record-breaking win against Zimbabwe
7:19 PM | July 20, 2018
1.6 million personnel to be deployed for election proceedings: ECP
7:01 PM | July 20, 2018
Missing peace activist Raza Khan returns home
6:54 PM | July 20, 2018
Dams committee dicusses acqusition of land
6:46 PM | July 20, 2018
Pakistan to face India on Oct 20th in Asian Champions Trophy
6:45 PM | July 20, 2018
Kashmir - heaven on earth
6:41 PM | July 20, 2018
PPL discovers gas in Hub X-1 Balochistan
6:16 PM | July 20, 2018
PML-N, PTI in alliance with banned organisations: Bilawal
6:11 PM | July 20, 2018
Currency crisis tops agenda for whoever wins election
Heavy rain in Lahore
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
Motorists on their way during rain.
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
July 21, 2018
Bad weather in Lahore mars Bilawal election rally in Karachi
12:48 PM | July 20, 2018
Abid Boxer appears before court in Lahore
July 20, 2018
Religious parties seem nowhere in Lahore’s election race
July 19, 2018
Bilawal to lead rally in Lahore today
Top Stories
11:46 PM | July 20, 2018
Nawaz, Maryam's shifting to Safwat Lodge delayed
2:48 PM | July 20, 2018
Dollar ascends to new high of Rs 130 in open market
8:45 PM | July 20, 2018
Punjab has always belonged to PPP: Zardari
1:48 PM | July 20, 2018
Notable politicians facing life threats: Interior minister
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus