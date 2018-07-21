Share:

US experts help develop plan to control zoonotic diseases in Pakistan

Islamabad: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) supported the Government of Pakistan with the development of their National One Health Framework and Strategic Plan Development Workshop July 16-20. The workshop focused on zoonotic diseases of national and international significance, which are diseases that can be spread between humans and animals, such as rabies and brucellosis.

Pakistan recently established a One Health Hub in the Pakistan National Institute of Health (NIH), which will support collaboration and coordination between the human, animal, and environment health sectors on infectious zoonotic diseases. This workshop was organized in response to a request from the Pakistani government for technical assistance in developing a One Health Strategic Plan to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks in Pakistan. In addition, CDC and USDA experts discussed strategies to control rabies and brucellosis, which the Pakistani government prioritized as part of the One Health Zoonotic Disease Prioritization and One Health Systems Mapping and Analysis Toolkit (OH-SMART™) workshop held in August 2017.

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MoNHSRC), the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MoNFSR), the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), and the Provincial, Gilgit-Baltistan, ICT and AJK Health, Livestock, and Environment Departments and Ministries participated in the workshop.–PR

POF Board chief donates

0.3 million for dam fund

WAH CANTT: POF, the largest Defence Industrial Complex of the country has not only met the defence requirement of Pakistan Armed Forces but has always played an important role by contributing generously in the national issues of public interest.

Owing to the acute shortage of water and energy crisis, Supreme Court of Pakistan has opened a bank account for collection of funds for construction of Diyamer Bhasha & Mohmand Dam. According to a press release, Chairman POF Board Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M) has donated Rs0.3 million for this fund from POF.–sTAFF rEPORTER

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani plants tree for awareness

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday planted a sapling in the lawn of the Parliament House with an objective to raise awareness for enhancing the green cover and promoting the cause of plantation to minimize the harmful effects of climate change in the country.–app

Senators and senior officers of the Senate were also accompanying the Chairman Senate during this event. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Senate said that the deteriorating environmental conditions and burgeoning threat of climate change is a serious concern and we must make collective efforts to confront the challenge posed by this situation. Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani also called for taking concrete measures to mitigate the effects of deforestation and emphasized for launching a national drive for planting maximum trees not only by the federal and provincial government institutions but by the general public to make this venture a success.