Kardashian West shares

key to radiant skin

LOS ANGELES: Kim Kardashian West swears by ''facial peels'' to keep her skin looking ''radiant'', the star has revealed on her app. Kim Kardashian West swears by ''facial peels'' to keep her skin looking ''radiant''. The 37-year-old reality star - who has daughter North, five, Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago with her husband Kanye West - has revealed she makes sure to use the special peels frequently as part of her skincare routine, as she says the exfoliating products work wonders when it comes to giving her skin a natural glow.–CM

Justin Bieber sanctioned

by judge

LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber has faced a number of sanctions after failing to sit for a deposition, including being told he can't defend himself at upcoming court hearings. The 'What Do You Mean?' singer previously paid out $80,000 to repair damages from the 2014 vandalism but he's being sued by homeowner Jeff Schwartz for compensation over the alleged distress they suffered afterwards and he's been sanctioned by a judge after failing to sit for a deposition over the matter.–GN

Taylor Swift leads all-star

cats movie cast

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift is to star alongside an all-star cast for the movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical 'Cats'. The 'Delicate' hitmaker, 'The Late Late Show' host, 'Lord of the Rings' actor and 'Spotlight' singer lead the all-star cast for the new adaptation of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning musical based on 'Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats' by T. S. Eliot, Variety reports. Jennifer - who won an Oscar in 2007 for her breakout role in 'Dreamgirls' - is set to take on the prominent role of Grizabella, also known as 'The Glamour Cat', and will be lending her powerhouse vocals of the musical's standard 'Memory'.

Elle's secret to smooth skin

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel turned wellness expert, Elle Macpherson has revealed she wished she had looked after her skin more when she was younger. Elle Macpherson's new skincare routine helped her get back her youthful glow. The 54-year-old supermodel turned wellness expert has admitted that although her new health and beauty routine has helped to smooth out her skin, she wishes she had paid closer attention to her body over the years. In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''I do wish I'd worn more sunblock.–GN