ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Acting Director General Arif Ibrahim has rubbished the claims made by certain quarters regarding PSB’s interference in trimming the Asian Games-bound Pakistani contingent.

Talking to The Nation, Arif clarified that he has strong commitment towards helping athletes and federations. “Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry, due to acute shortage of funds, have suggested to trim the contingent from 300 plus to 140, but the PSB has nothing to do with selection process. It is the right of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and relevant federations to decide whom they have to pick and drop. As soon as the caretaker government releases the grant, we will immediately fulfill our promise made with athletes and supporting staff.”

The DG completely ruled out that the PSB is dictating terms or even involved in any sort of selection policy. “I have made a four-member monitoring committee to check athletes, coaches and facilities being provided to them and also to ensure better coordination, but it was never meant to interfere or dictate terms.”

PSB junior instructor Rana Nasrullah claims that he is the head of the monitoring committee and the DG has authorised him to select the squad. Arif completely rubbished this claim and said: “I appointed the committee to improve things, but it doesn’t have the mandate to select or drop someone. I will seek explanation from him, if he crossed his limits.”

When contacted Nasrullah to know the criteria, which he will follow to select the athletes, he said: “The Acting DG has authorised me and I have been preparing the lists since last night. I have checked records, recent and past performances and international standings of athletes and coaches.” But he failed to answer how he will select the coaches’ performances, as only athletes are aware about the coaches and they must be taken onboard before their selection.

Already Pakistan chances of securing gold and other medals look highly grim and when at the eleventh hour, the athletes will be trimmed due to shortage of funds, how on earth anyone can expect them to win medals for the country.

The POA has announced to conduct meeting on July 24, but it should have convened meeting much earlier. Why they kept on sleeping till things went out of their hands, rather than obliging near and dear ones? The POA should have paid heed towards important issue of ensuring maximum participation of athletes and coaches, rather than worrying about obliging joy-riders.

The PSB is allowing boxing, handball and other federations to purchase stuff and they will be compensated when the PSB will receive grant. How can they manage it as it is completely against rules and regulations? On this, Arif said: “I will discourage such things as only PSB is responsible to provide whatever federations demand. I know time is short and PSB is out of stock, but it is not my fault, as for the last year or so, purchasing was not done. It was former DG, who stopped placing orders, due to which the storeroom was out of stuff. I have placed orders to respective contractors and soon tracksuits, shoes and other equipment will arrive.”

A few of the PSB officers are interfering with upcoming PSB union elections and workers group has strong reservations regarding their supporters being manhandled and abused by the in-charge security, who deliberately assigned Workers Panel supporters tough and long duties, while Pasban Panel supporters are enjoying liberty. Arif immediately ordered DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah to ensure justice being provided to all. “Both representative unions are as important and respectable for us. We won’t render any special treatment to anyone. The group, which will win the election, will be accepted as representative union of the PSB employees.

The PSB finance department is already blamed for not pursuing first quarter grant, irregularities are on its peak while Director Finance Ghazanffar accepted that he had 13 persons strength in accounts department but eight are missing. He has warned them several times and now he is about to write to DG to take action. Arif said as soon as he gets written complaint, he will take stern action.