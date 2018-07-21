Share:

DHAKA:- Bangladesh on Friday appointed former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as their new batting consultant to help shape up their woeful batting unit. Bangladesh failed to score 200 runs in any of their last six Test innings and were bowled out for 43 in an innings during the ongoing series against the West Indies. Bangladesh Cricket Board in a statement said McKenzie, 42, who played 58 Tests, 64 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals for South Africa, would work with the Bangladesh team until the World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.–AFP