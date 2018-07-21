Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Karachi President and candidate from NA-250 Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has vowed to overcome the water crisis in Karachi by completing the mega water project K-IV, after winning the elections 2018.

Addressing workers during his election campaign, Hafiz Naeem said that the water shortage has been an overdue issue being faced by the people of Karachi but the past governments instead of resolving the issue politicized the matter. He visited Gulistan Muhallah, Pathan Colony and Frontier Colony and other areas of NA-250 and met the area people, asking for their support for the MMA. The MMA candidate for PS-114 Qari Usmani and other party leaders also accompanied their city president.

He said that the MMA is the legacy of Mufti Mehmood, Prof Ghafoor Ahmed, Shah Ahmed Noorani and Mehmood Azam Farooqui. “We are very much aware of the public issues as the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership had raised effective voice against these problems and staged protests against malpractices of K-Electric, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and National Database Regulatory Authority,”.

“The issues related to power, water and CNIC have been resolved by the active interference of the JI leadership. The MMA leadership will also resolve the public issues after coming into power”, Naeem added.

He urged the people to encourage the women for casting their votes as their votes will bring a ‘real change’, hoping, “the people will stamp on Book on the day of elections for their bright future”

Naeem once again took a jab at the past governments, saying those who have been ruling for last so many years had completely failed to do anything for the public welfare. “They gave unrest, dead bodies, targeted killings and extortion to the innocent people of the metropolis”.