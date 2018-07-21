Share:

SADIQABAD: Owing to the ongoing monsoon rains, the sewage accumulated in the streets is now seeping into the houses of people. After the suspension of local bodies' institutions, drainage system of Sadiqabad has destroyed. The elected candidates have failed to solve the problems of locals. There is worst cleanliness at Sadiqabad as piles of trash are witnessed in streets and on roads. During a mass contact campaign, voters have lambasted the candidates, contesting for the upcoming elections, for their failure to solve their problems.

Admin determined to

S'abad development

The administration has sought cooperation of people belonging to all segments of society for the elimination of encroachments from bazaars and all main roads of Sadiqabad City.

During a meeting with representatives of different trade organisations here, Assistant Commissioner [AC] Saifur Rehman Durrani said that the administration would go all out to provide basic facilities of life to the people of Sadiqabad i.e. cleanliness, effective sewerage system, wide roads for smooth traffic flow, parking stands, etc. He also sought suggestions from the citizens for cleanliness in the city, saying that the administration could not ensure the provision of the above mentioned facilities without public assistance.