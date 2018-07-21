Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur National Accountability Bureau Director General Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi would convene open court on July 26.

The people have been asked that they can give information or submit complaints against the corruption along with complete evidences before the director general in the Regional Office NAB Sukkur.

The DG NAB would take action on all such complaints which come under the NAB law NAO-1999 while the matters of individual nature would be forwarded to concerned departments for taking prompt action for redressing the problems.