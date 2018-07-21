Share:

Rawalpindi - Director Social Welfare Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Aslam Maitla on Friday said that the government has set up NADRA registration centres in all four districts to facilitate the transgender community.

NADRA registration centres have been established in offices of district officers Population Welfare at Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal while the registration authorities have started providing services.

He said the government has made a one-window system in all the registration centres in collaboration with NADRA, police department and district administration to register the information of eunuchs and to issue Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to them.

“The transgender community is an important part of our society and we are making all out efforts for guarding the rights of eunuchs following the instructions of the government,” said Muhammad Aslam Maitla. He said special monitoring teams have also been constituted to register the data of eunuchs.

The teams are visiting all the areas in their respective districts in this regard, he said.

our staff reporter