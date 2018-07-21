Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Database and Registration Authority on Friday announced to keep all its offices open during the weekend to ensure the printing and delivery of under-process Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) before July 25 election.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at NADRA Headquarters in the chair of Usman Yousaf Mubeen—the chairman NADRA. The meeting decided that all NADRA offices would remain open on Saturday and Sunday till 9pm for the delivery of cards.

On July 25—the election day, all NADRA offices would remain office till 2pm for the timely delivery of CNICs.

A statement issued by NADRA says that the authority has instructed all courier companies to ensure delivery of all cards throughout the country on weekends.

The statement said that the authority had decided to print all under-process cards, including that of normal category before the July 25. All those applications that the authority has received before July 16 would be printed on priority basis, it said. After 16 July, NADRA is not confiscating old CNICs from the applicants so that they would cast their votes. NADRA said that those voters whose CNICs have expired could also be able to cast their votes. It is mandatory for all voters to have their CNICs for casting of their votes.