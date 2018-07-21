Share:

SAO PAULO - Brazilian superstar Neymar has sought to quash speculation about his future, insisting he planned to remain with Paris Saint-Germain. "I'm staying, I'm staying in Paris, I have a contract," Neymar told reporters at an auction to raise money for his charitable foundation. Neymar, who became the world's most expensive footballer after moving to PSG from Barcelona in a record 222m euro deal, has repeatedly been linked to a move to Real Madrid. The European champions have issued a series of statements in recent weeks denying they have an interest in signing the 26-year-old striker. Speculation of a Neymar move to the Bernabeu has intensified in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Juventus, a development that has left a vacancy at Madrid for an elite, superstar player..