Islamabad - Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Friday organized ground breaking ceremony for the construction of a university here in sector F-11/2 for the children of Overseas Pakistanis with the cost of Rs 260 million and projection completion time of two years.

Addressing a foundation stone laying ceremony Dr Muhammad Hashim Popalzai Secretary of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development said on Friday that the college/university project will be constructed on more than four acres and will consist of 72 classrooms, five laboratories and one auditorium where more than 2,400 students can receive education. He said that children of Overseas Pakistanis will get their own degree awarding institute in the capital and OPF as a landmark initiative has announced the set up of a degree awarding institution in the heart of Federal Capital.

The facility has been planned as per the international standards set forth by Higher Education Commission (HEC) exceeding the bench marks of any quality institution in terms of amenities and results.

Managing Director of OPF Aamir Sheikh said that OPF through this initiative, vows to offer the children of Overseas Pakistanis and general public at large to pursue the best possible educational facilities in the fields of business administration, management, computer science, media studies, etc.

While extending its service portfolio, OPF College/University will provide state of the art class rooms, libraries, laboratories, hostels and extracurricular facilities in order to ensure a high standard of education in Pakistan, he said.

In pursuance of its commitment to provide quality education to the children of Overseas Pakistanis, OPF is currently operating 24 education institutions have enrolled 18,000 students across Pakistan.

These institutions deliver a fair standard of education and the children of Overseas Pakistanis are enjoying a discount of 50% in tuition fee and scholarships are being offered to the bright students.

Our education system is embedded with such a curriculum and mentoring that not only it focuses on educating children but also their character building.

OPF was established in 1979 to look after the interest of Overseas Pakistanis and their dependents. OPF has launched a number of projects and welfare schemes to provide relief to Overseas Pakistanis and their dependents. The main objective of OPF is to provide welfare services to the Overseas Pakistanis through quality initiatives especially in the areas of education, health, housing and financial benefits like death and disability compensation, etc.