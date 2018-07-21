Share:

WASHINGTON - The United States continues to work closely with Pakistan to help the country fulfil its role in accomplishing a durable political settlement in Afghanistan, the top US general overseeing the forces in the region said on Thursday.

“This is a South Asia strategy, and cooperation from Pakistan remains key to accomplishing the overall objective of a durable political settlement in Afghanistan,” General Joseph Leonard Votel told a news briefing.

“We continue to work closely with Pakistan to help them fulfil the important role that they have indicated they want to play. Now is the time for them to step forward.” Votel said he had seen positive signs from Islamabad but stressed that he wanted to see Pakistan put more pressure on Pakistan-based militants fighting in Afghanistan, including by arresting, expelling or targeting them.

US President Donald Trump has also piled more pressure on Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens on its side of the Afghan-Pakistan border.

Votel also noted the key role US wants Pakistan to play in promoting dialogue in Afghanistan. “We also need to see them continue to make efforts to compel the Taliban to come to the table and take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

The remarks come amid growing speculation about moves to open talks with the Taliban following an unprecedented three-day ceasefire in Afghanistan during last month’s Eid holiday.

The Taliban have rejected talks with the government of President Ashraf Ghani, which they see as illegitimate and instead insisted they would only talk with the United States.

Votel said that the US is unlikely to make any big shift in military strategy as a result of an ongoing assessment of the war effort in Afghanistan.

“I don’t envision something ... that would likely lead to a major change in the overall strategy, which I believe is showing progress,” he said.