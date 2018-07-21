Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) has Friday issued Election Contingency Plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the day of General Election on July 25.

According the instruction released by Pepco to all CEOs of Discos the preventive maintenance of electric network and distribution transformers feeding polling stations must be carried out up to 23rd July 2018.

A meeting of all CEOs of the Distribution Companies was held in Wapda house Lahore, with high officials of the energy sector and they decided this plan under which they would take various measures and keep a vigilant eye on the distribution system.

The Pepco also asked Discos that the list of polling stations and returning officers (ROs) should be identified in each operational sub-division/division.

It also asked them that operation director will sit in respective power dispatch center for overall monitoring for the continuity of electricity supply. Manager (operation), deputy manager (operation) and assistant manager operation along with their staff must be present in their respective offices for insuring the continuity of supply.

Emergency generators already available in respective Discos must be ready to meet emergency.

Industrial load must be shed to meet the demand supply gap. Supply of continuous process and prime user industries must be stopped in case of an increased in demand/supply gap.

All GSO/GSC officers and staff should also be on toes for ensuring grid station supply. A close liaison must be developed with NTDC/NPCC to keep the continuity of supply.

Assistant manager (operation) must chalk out a contingency plan to reduce a load of the feeder to avoid forced load shedding by NPCC, especially in those areas where there are possibility of forced load shedding because of NTDC's constraints. Additional gang should also be all set at Circle and Division level to provide extra force in case of additional emergency.

Regional and field stores must remain open for the issuance of materials. The equipped vehicles in all respect must be ready in each sub division. It was also directed that ample quantity of spared transformers mounted trollies must be ready in each sub division and required materials to meet emergency must be available in each sub division.