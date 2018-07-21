Share:

LAHORE - PML-N candidate for NA-133 Pervaiz Malik Friday said that his party would inflict a crushing defeat to its arch rival Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming general election.

"We are contesting the polls on the basis of performance," he added.

Addressing a corner meeting in connection with his election campaign, he said, during the last PML-N government, mega projects worth billions of rupees were completed for providing relief to the people.

He said, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif transformed the Punjab province into the most developed one while PTI ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhawa through its ill-conceived policies.

He said, attempts to keep Muslim League-Nawaz away from power would not succeed.

Malik urged the voters to only vote in favour of the party on July 25.