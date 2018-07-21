Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK police appealed to the media and the masses to perform their due role to ensure peaceful, safe and secured environment in the society as it rounded up at least 179 alleged outlaws including motorcycle lifters and drug traffickers.

Vagabonds, proclaimed offenders and thieves were held in an extensive crackdown in various parts of the district. The police personnel recovered and confiscated the stolen property besides the huge quantity of the narcotics from their possession. Senior Superintendent of Police Kotli Raja Irfan Salim told this Correspondent that special police parties raided separate locations in Kotli district and recovered 1866 bottles of illicit liquor besides 77kg Charas, 8 kg Heroin, 1kg opium and huge cache of the illicit arms including 4 Kalashnikovs, 21 pistols, 19 guns, 17 non-custom paid vehicles and 16 stolen motor bikes.

Besides, 76 proclaimed offenders were also arrested during the drive to eliminate the anti-social elements including those involved in heinous crimes, the district police chief added.

Raja Irfan Salim said that 142 of the drug paddlers were nabbed in 130 cases registered in various police stations in the district and illegal drugs recovered.

Similarly, the police arrested 33 accused in 27 cases of possessing unlicensed fire arms and weapons. He said that over Rs15 million non-custom paid vehicles and 16 stolen motorbikes were also recovered and confiscated by the police during month-long drive. He said that police arrested 4-member interprovincial dacoits gang involved in snatching a pickup at Holaar during the month of Ramazan. He underlined that primarily the credit of these continued laurels goes to City police station, Khuiratta, Naar, Sehensa, Charhoi and CIA Staff police stations.

The SSP said that 53 cases were registered against the accused for defying traffic rules, including speeding, overloading and driving by the under-aged drivers. To a question, Irfan said that National Action Plan was being implemented in the district in letter and spirit. He resolved that the rule of law would be ensured in all circumstances.

He denied the recent reports appeared on the social media about installation of secret closed-circuit cameras in the try rooms of various garments and tailoring shops in Kotli city. He said that almost all the garments stores and tailoring shops were secretly checked and there was no such complaint. He, however, said that investigation into two complaints lodged by two women in City and Khuiratta police stations was in progress after registration of cases. The SSP underlined that both the complainants were also allegedly involved in both the cases.

Responding to series of questions, he said that each case about any offence was probed thoroughly in line with the law. He said that police were always prepared to provide due legal assistance for the complainants subject to the veracity of the incident.

He said that the operation against criminals was extensively continuing with prime and ultimate focus to make the district clean of the criminals. "There would be no compromise on the safety and security of the lives and properties of the masses - since it is the top priority of the police," he said.