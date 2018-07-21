Share:

LAHORE - Heavy downpour that unleashed the provincial metropolitan city in the Friday noon for well over two hours, has affected 103 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

According to the Company's spokesman here, the LESCO declared emergency and started the restoration and repair work even in the bad weather, adding that so far, the company's field staff restored power supply to 90 percent of the affected areas.

He said that LESCO Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervez Chattha had issued directives to the field and other related staff to continue with the repair work for complete restoration of the central system. The line staff would also remain vigilant to rectify the power complaints of the consumers, he added. The CEO, he said, was himself monitoring the power restoration activities. The spokesman appealed to the consumers not to get scurry rather inform the LESCO complaint office in case of power failure, citing that any carelessness during rain could be dangerous.

He also advised to the general public to refrain from touching the power installations as well as not to stand under the electricity poles and transformers and must not keep/hang their luggage or fastened their cattle with the poles. The people should not park their vehicles along the electricity polls, he added.

In case of any emergency regarding electricity, he mentioned, the people could contact the helpline: 111-000-118.