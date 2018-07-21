Share:

SIALKOT: Pakistan Ready made Garments Manufacturers and Exporters

Association (PRGMEA) Chief Coordinator Ijaz A Khokhar called upon the government to announce a bailout package for steering the national economy out of crisis. Talking to APP Friday, he said that depreciation of Pak Rupee had not only hit adversely the business sector but also dealt a serious blow to the national economy. Under the

prevailing circumstances, he said that economic managers should announce remedial measures for safeguarding the business sector in the country.

Ijaz said that business community engaged with the value-addition sector was facing serious economic hardships due to devaluation of Pak rupee, as the prices of raw material had been increased manifold.