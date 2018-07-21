Share:

wah cantt - PTI Wah Women Wing President Madeeha Kokab said that PTI will get a major victory in upcoming general elections as it is the sole political party with an authentic programme for development and well-being of the nation.

“After victory in the polls, PTI will definitely perform as per its aims and objectives,” she said while talking to newsmen here on Friday. She said that PTI had the strength required for taking revolutionary steps for the declining economy of the country. She blamed that the secret collusion of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari would be finished completely. “The leaders of PML-N and PPP had given full protection to corruption cases while intelligent people of Pakistan have rejected PPP and PML-N with the help of independent media, she said.