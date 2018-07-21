Share:

Islamabad - The residents of Islamabad, on Friday expressed their concern over the miserable condition of passengers’ waiting places, and demanded the urgent overhauling from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) responsible for facilitating the residents of Islamabad.

The waiting sheds constructed by the Civic Authority a long time ago to facilitate passengers in harsh, cold and rainy weather, are in dilapidated condition and require urgent attention to make the facility practical.

When contacted by the CDA’s Maintenance Department, the official said that the facilities fell under Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI). An official from MCI said that, “our sanitation teams were working on a daily basis to clean the stops, but this is also the responsibility of the public to keep the van’s stop clean.” Responding to a question he said Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) must ensure the removal of addicts. ITP should also force the public service drivers to only pick up passengers from authorized stops, he added. Meanwhile, the Director Work Secretariat claimed that his department renovated multiple stops, but regretted that paucity of funds.

was hampering the construction of new van stops and the further maintenance of the already built structures.