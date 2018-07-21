Share:

NEW YORK - India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and American Tim Smyczek, each hoping to reach his first ATP singles final, advanced to the semi-finals of the Hall of Fame Open grasscourt tournament Thursday. Ramanathan surrendered only seven points on his first serve over 78 minutes in defeating Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-5, 6-2 and Smyczek held off Taiwan's Jason Jung 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 in quarter-final matches at Newport, Rhode Island. World number 123 Smyczek, 30, has never played 161st-ranked Ramanathan, but their triumphs ensure one of them will reach his first ATP singles championship match on Sunday.