ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior was informed on Friday that three minor girls had been sexually assaulted in the Cholistan area of District Bahawalnagar who were earlier believed to die of starvation or sandstorm in the desert.

Dr Azka Haleem, the Woman Medical Officer at Basic Health Unite, Fort Abbas, Bhawalnagar testified before the committee that she had conducted the primary medical investigations of the dead bodies of all the three girls and found that all had been sexually assaulted. Earlier, the police and the local administration had held that the girls died due to starvation or sandstorm after they went astray in the desert.

The committee held its meeting in the chair of Senator Rehman Malik to discuss security arrangements for upcoming elections, the cyber crime situation in the country in the context of elections and deaths of three girls in Fort Abbas area of Bhawalnagar.

Dr Azka told the committee that the medical examination of the dead bodies of three minor girls, including Surriyya Bibi, aged between 12 to 13 years; Tahira Bibi, aged between 8 to 10 years; and Allah Mooafi, aged 6 to 7 years, revealed that all were sexually assaulted. “The virginity of all the three girls was not intact,” she added. She said that post-mortems were held two days after the deaths and sexual assault was proven in all three cases. She said that samples from all three dead girls were taken for conducting the DNA tests.

A representative of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) told the participants that the agency had found destroyed DNA as necessary measures were not taken to preserve them. The committee suspected that someone had destroyed the DNA samples to give a cover to the crime.

Earlier, the police and local administration not only had declared the deaths due to natural calamity but also district coordination officer (DCO) of Bhawalnagar got the family compensated with an amount of Rs2.5 million through Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Chairman committee showed its concerns how the district administration and the police reached a conclusion without proper investigation and ordered inquiry against the DCO concerned. The committee also summoned health and home secretaries of Punjab in the next meeting.

The chair instructed a team of Bhawalnagar Police to return on Monday with details of the initial report that would be placed before a sub-committee under Senator Rana Maqbool. He asserted that it was shameful that the police had been trying for a cover-up. He said that the committee would take the matter to its logical conclusion as the incident was a grave human rights violation.

Discussing the damage that is being done to electioneering candidates through social media, MQM Senator Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh viewed that stringent measures should be taken in the next few days before elections so that elements that seek to damage candidates’ credibility could be taken to task.

Seconding the opinion of Senator Shaikh, Malik asserted that the government must hold talks with international administrators of social networking sites to get IPs addresses so that measures can be taken against the culprits. He stressed the need for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to devise a strategy for the immediate redressal of complaints of the masses. He also asked for the enhancement of the capacity of FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing. Senator Shaikh pointed out that some elements involved in uploading of derogatory material against the candidates and state institutions were going scot-free and there was no proper deterrence against those who are involved in the negative and immoral use of the social media.

The chair remarked that the committee would go to the extent of introducing social media curbs in the country if the relevant authorities including FIA and PTA failed to block derogatory content against politicians and others on social media. “If I had to ban Facebook in Pakistan, I will do it, and who so ever wants to write against me, should do it,” he said. He said that the PTA needs to introduce some filters for this purpose.

To a question of the chair, a representative of PTA informed that the authority had a web monitoring system, and could block “objectionable” material regarding state, judiciary and army. He said that authority cannot detect every “objectionable material” from the social media. Senator Malik recommended that PTA should install the objectionable detection system amounting to 20 million dollars and local mobile operators should contribute to fulfil the funding requirements.

Director FIA Cyber Crime Wing Capt (Retd) Mohammad Shoaib in his briefing said that FIA was investigating complaints of 10 politicians about uploading of “derogatory” posts against them on the social media. The politicians included former deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza, Senator Talha Mahmood, former MNA Pir Saddaruddin Shah, former MNA Ayesha Gulalai and former MPAs including Sadiq Umrani, Mian Tariq Mahmood as well as Farheen Mughal. He said that all political parties had established their own media cell and some operating from abroad were involved in uploading “defamatory” content against the opponents. He said that FIA was facing lack of coordination with the PTA to pursue cases of “derogatory and objectionable posts” with the Facebook and the administrators of other social networking sites. He said that Pakistan didn’t have agreement with the Facebook and social networking sites so IP address of becomes difficult. He said that the uploading of “objectionable” content on the social media was a non-cognizable offence which should be made cognizable.

Senators Malik and Shaikh agreed that cybercrime should be made cognizable offence and an amendment should be made in the la—a proposal that was opposed by PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi. He said that with the amendment, the FIA and other agencies would get the powers to pick and detain any accused at any time.