SARGODHA: A sewer project built costing Rs200 million so far has been left incompletely by the Public Health Engineering (PHE).

The under-construction sewer has become nuisance for the public. To facilitate private housing societies without disposal system around New Satellite Town, the mega project was approved and construction work was started by PHE Sargodha near Eden Garden. A concrete sewer had to be built to spill out the sewer of that private housing societies to a nearly drain situated at Bypass Road. But the construction work has been left incomplete by the contractor due to alleged connivance of the PHE authorities. It is notable that balancing lever of sewer is totally faulted and sewerage cannot flow easily due to low surface of sewer floor and poor planning.

On the other hand, sources said that a big part of payment had been given to the contractor. People of the adjoined areas of New Satellite Town are suffering problems because of the incomplete sewer. They demanded the high-ups and National Accountability Bureau take action against the alleged embezzlement of national exchequer.