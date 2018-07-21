Share:

KARACHI - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Friday granted bail to suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar in another case involving possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

The ATC-II judge has issued verdict on bail plea filed by the main suspect, Rao Anwar in the second case pertaining possession of weapons and explosive against a surety of Rs1 million.

The accused’s counsel submitted a surety bond of Rs1 million after the announcement of verdict but his release order was not issued till filling of this news item. The Under Trail Prison (UTP) Rao Anwar has to spend another night at his own house that was declared as sub jail by the Sindh government.

Earlier, the trail court had reserved its verdict on the bail plea after hearing final arguments from both the sides. The complainant private lawyer has continued his boycott and did not argue on the bail plea, as he expressed his lack of confidence on trail court.

The court will announce its judgment on bail application filed by five other accused including, DSP Ahmed Qamar, Khizar Hayat, Hussain Superd and Yasin Muhammad, on July 28.

The suspended SSP Rao, then DSP Qamar Ahmed Shaikh along with their 10 absconding subordinates have been booked in the second case which includes charges of terrorism, possession of unlicensed weapon and explosives was registered after Naqeebullah Mahsud and three others in a staged shoot-out on Jan 13, in Shah Latif Town.

Earlier, the court granted the former cop bail in the fake encounter case last week against a surety of Rs1 million.

While talking to the media, the complainant’s lawyer, Advocate Salahuddin Panwar said that they will challenge the ATC verdict in the Sindh High Court. He claimed that the trail court has issued the verdict after conducting one-sided proceeding.

In the last hearing, the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud expressed lack of confidence on the trail court by submitting an application seeking transfer the case to another court. The trail court was informed that criminal transfer applications under the Section 526 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were filed by the complainant at the Sindh High Court, for transfer of the proceedings in both cases pertaining to killing of his son and foisting of explosives and arms upon the victim from the ATC-II to any other competent court of law.

The counsel for Mehsud's father said that they had already informed the trail court that they will not be participating in the case's proceedings until the matter is pending in the SHC.

He had also submitted certified copies of the petitions those were filed in the SHC in this regard.

PLEA REJECED

The Sind High Court (SHC) Friday rejected a plea to disqualify former chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah from contesting election.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Khadam Hussain Shaikh disposed of the plea filed by Roshan Ali, seeking disqualification of the CM on the ground of holding dual national.

Murad’s counsel submitted in his concluded arguments that the SHC Hyderabad bench had earlier dismissed the identical petition filed by Jalal Mehmood Shah who sought disqualification of Murad Ali Shah for holding of iqama (work permit) and dual national.

In his petition, Roshan Ali, had stated that the former chief minister was a dual national and also hold UAE iqama but he did not mention it to the election commission.

He added that Murad was elected as member of Sindh Assembly after submitting false affidavit. He added that in 2013 court had disqualified Murad. As per the constitution, if a member of parliament or provincial assembly is disqualified he cannot hold any public office for five years, the petitioner argued.

He added that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with the connivance of provincial election commissioner did not issue the notification of Murad’s disqualification.