Share:

KASUR-District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi said during a meeting with station house officers [SHOs] and check-posts incharges that the police would utilize all available resources to eliminate crimes and ensure foolproof security in the district on Election Day.

The DPO reviewed the police's steps for the maintenance of law and order in the district, and directed the police officers to ensure concrete measures for the arrest of the criminals of Category A. He said that the officers working in police's Homicide Unit should work with honesty, and adding that they mustn't entertain any pressure in investigating murder cases. "Corruption and negligence on the part of officials will not be tolerated," he warned, and adding that the officials found guilty of any irregularity would be punished as per the law. He advised the police officers to work with dedication, and ordering them to tighten the noose around drug-peddlers and active criminals.

He also sought full implementation of National Action Plan [NAP], and ordered the officers to take action against the violators of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP]. "Public safety will be ensured at all cost," the DPO vowed, and adding that the police would also ensure foolproof security on Election Day.