Tourism offers investment opportunities: PTDC

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Director General Ali Akbar Malik has said that due to improvement in security situation in the country, domestic tourism has increased significantly compared to last few years. Talking to APP he said that efforts will be continued to achieve the set targets in current fiscal year. "Tourism is the only sector that can bring people closer from different nations in the world and establish mutual harmony. Pakistan is a peaceful country where tourism has countless opportunities" he said. He said that the time is not far when the world will feel that Pakistan is truly a tourist paradise. He added that along the CPEC, there are opportunities for investment in every tourism sector from Khunjrab to Gwadar. For the development of tourism, the involvement of local community is essential so that high and quality facilities are made available to the foreign as well as domestic tourists. Tourism interests can be created by highlighting regional development and culture.

Ali Akbar Malik said that the new dimensions are being introduced to tourists' entertainment, including air and rail safari, tourism satellite channels etc.

Farmers asked to cultivate beetroot from August

FAISALABAD (APP): The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of beetroot (Chukandar) from mid of August to get its bumper production. A spokesman for the department said here Friday that beetroot has exceptional nutritional value as it is very rich in minerals, calcium, iron, vitamins A & C. It is also an excellent source of fiber, potassium, manganese and folic acid besides having very powerful antioxidants. The beetroots are an essential part of salad which is largely used across the world. Therefore, the growers should cultivate beetroots at maximum space of their lands as it will also play a pivotal role in mitigating the financial constraints of the farmers, he added. Agri spokesman further said that August is a most suitable season for cultivation of beetroots. However, its cultivation can also be completed by mid of September. The growers can increase production of beetroot from 700 mounds per acre to 1200 mound per acre by using latest technology.

Therefore, the farmers should contact their nearest agriculture center or toll free agri helpline through 0800-15000 and 0800-29000 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for obtaining information or guidance, he added.

M-3 Industrial Estate to have Weaving City

FAISALABAD (APP): The first 'Weaving City' will be established on 100 acres of land at M-3 Industrial Estate to help organise the power looms sector. In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked between Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) and All Pakistan Cotton Power-looms Association (APCPA) at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday. Mian Muhammad Idrees, Chairman FIEDMC, CEO Amir Saleemi, Sheikh Farooq Yusuf, Chaudhry Abdul Haq , Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Mian Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, Khalid Habib Sheikh, Rana Sikandar Azam, Abdul Qayyum Sheikh, Engineer Suhail Bin Rasheed and Executive Members of the FCCI were also present during the ceremony. Addressing the function, the FCCI president said that FIEDMC would lease out pre-fabricated sheds to the power-looms sector so that they could spend their investment on technology up-gradation instead of spending it on infrastructure development.

Representing APCPA, Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz said that they were making efforts for the proposed weaving city for the last many years.

"This issue was, however, brought into the notice of Mian Idrees few months ago," he said and added that he was busy in the election of LCI and immediately after the election was over, he resolved theissue to the satisfaction of the power-looms sector.

Amir Saleemi, Chief Executive Officer of FIEDMC, said that 100 acres of land has been earmarked for the 'Weaving City' in M-3 Industrial Estate. However, its replicas would be established on the bypasses of all important roads leading to Faisalabad city. "It will provide jobs to the local workers at their doorstep," he added.

Netherlands firm to acquire 29pc stakes in Elengy Terminal

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Engro Corporation Ltd and Royal Vopak of the Netherlands Friday announce the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement in which Vopak will acquire a 29percent share in Elengy Terminal Pakistan Ltd (ETPL). ETPL’s wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Elengy Terminal (Pvt) Ltd (EETPL) owns an LNG facility which is located in Port Qasim in Pakistan, adjacent to the Engro Vopak chemical terminal on the mainland side of the channel into Port Qasim. The facility has been in operation since 2015 and is the first LNG import facility in Pakistan. The facility consists of an LNG jetty including a 7.5 km high pressure gas pipeline. This pipeline is connected to the grid of EETPL’s sole customer Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd, a Pakistan government owned entity. EETPL holds a 15 year Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) time charter. The liquified gas is supplied, under long-term contracts, via LNG carriers from various exporting countries to the FSRU, which is moored to the EETPL jetty and connected to its pipeline.

The regasification takes place on the FSRU and the gas is transferred to the mainland where, under high pressure, it enters the grid of the customer.