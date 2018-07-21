Brilliant performance Fakhar Zaman! You're turning into a world-class opener. Richly deserved, champion in the making. #ZIMVPAK
Shahid Afridi
Amazing batting by @FakharZamanLive with his 210* (156 balls) for @TheRealPCB v Zimbabwe. Who'd be a bowler in the modern game!
Alan Wilkins
Mubarak ho bhai @FakharZamanLive
What an achievement MashaAllah #200 #PAKvZIM
Wahab Riaz
Well done to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score a Double 100 in ODI. #gun #210
Also to our little dynamo @AasifAli2018 for his first 50!
Dean Jones
Well played team Pakistan and Congrats to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score Double 100 in ODI.
Saeed Ajmal
#Fakhar200 Now we are talking !! Salute and standing ovation
Ramiz Raja
Well done @FakharZamanLive Superb performance,,To break Saeed’s record needed a special knock #Congratulations This is talent which some think we don’t have in our country.
Waqar Younis
Fakhar Zaman!!!You played
a wonderful knock
201* Not Out.
First Pakistani to score double ton. imam-ul-haq and asif also played well. Pakistan zindabad
Mohammad Yousaf
@FakharZamanLive What a superb achievement brother.
Brendon McCullum
Congratulations @FakharZamanLive for double hundred great achievemen.. @TheRealPCB #ZIMvsPAK
Azhar ALi