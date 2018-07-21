Share:

Brilliant performance Fakhar Zaman! You're turning into a world-class opener. Richly deserved, champion in the making. #ZIMVPAK

Shahid Afridi

Amazing batting by @FakharZamanLive with his 210* (156 balls) for @TheRealPCB v Zimbabwe. Who'd be a bowler in the modern game!

Alan Wilkins

Mubarak ho bhai @FakharZamanLive

What an achievement MashaAllah #200 #PAKvZIM

Wahab Riaz

Well done to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score a Double 100 in ODI. #gun #210

Also to our little dynamo @AasifAli2018 for his first 50!

Dean Jones

Well played team Pakistan and Congrats to Fakhar Zaman to become the first Pakistani to score Double 100 in ODI.

Saeed Ajmal

#Fakhar200 Now we are talking !! Salute and standing ovation

Ramiz Raja

Well done @FakharZamanLive Superb performance,,To break Saeed’s record needed a special knock #Congratulations This is talent which some think we don’t have in our country.

Waqar Younis

Fakhar Zaman!!!You played

a wonderful knock

201* Not Out.

First Pakistani to score double ton. imam-ul-haq and asif also played well. Pakistan zindabad

Mohammad Yousaf

@FakharZamanLive What a superb achievement brother.

Brendon McCullum

Congratulations @FakharZamanLive for double hundred great achievemen.. @TheRealPCB #ZIMvsPAK

Azhar ALi