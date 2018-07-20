Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Ahmedpur East is one of the biggest sub-division of Punjab province where Abbasi family, the rulers of former Bahawalpur state, reside and take part in and win the elections.

The sub-division has one National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats. Since former Bahawalpur state merger in one unit in 1954, National Assembly seat remained in the grip of Abbasi family. In Ayub regime, last ruler Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi's elder son Nawab Muhammad Abbas Khan Abbasi was elected twice unopposed as MNA. He later served as Punjab governor in Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's regime and elevated as federal minister for religious affairs in late President Ziaul Haq government.

Similarly, the last ruler s' another son Saeedur Rasheed Abbasi was elected as MNA in 1970, 1977 and 1985 general elections. After the death of Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Abbas Khan in April 1988, Abbasi family divided. The first time Nawab Abbas Khan, the elder son of Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi, contested against his uncle Saeedur Rasheed and defeated him in 1988 general elections.

Salahuddin Abbasi was elected as MNA from Ahmedpur East constituency in 1990, 1993 and 1997 general elections by defeating his uncle Prince Saeedur Rasheed Abbasi and cousin Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Abbasi. Earlier, Nawab Salahuddin was elected as MNA in 1977 elections from Bahawalpur city constituency. In 2002 general elections, Salahuddin Abbasi nominated Union Council Kullab Chairman Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani as his candidate who won this NA seat. In 2008 general elections, Nawab Abbasi fielded former tehsil naib nazim Arif Aziz Sheikh who returned as MNA. In May 2013 general elections Makhdoom Syed Ali Hassan Gillani was elected as MNA on PML-N ticket by defeating his step brother Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani.

As far as Ahmedpur East Punjab Assembly seat is concerned, in 1970 general elections Allama Rehmatullah Arshad was elected who acted as leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly in former chief minister Punjab Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar's government in 1977 general elections.

Hakeem Faqir Muhammad Chishti won the seat In 1985 general elections, Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Khan Abbasi was elected as MPA who again returned as MPA in 1990, 1997 general elections. He was defeated in 1988 and 1993 general elections. In 2002 general elections Nawab Salahuddin and Sahibzada Usman Abbasi backed the candidature of Sahibzada Muzzamilur Rasheed Abbasi who won the seat. In 2008 general elections, Usman Abbasi fielded his son Gazain Abbasi who won the seat but in 2013 elections, PML-N nominee Qazi Adnan Farid defeated his younger brother Sahibzada Umar Abbasi.

Now in 2018 general elections, political scenario has changed as Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi has fielded his 26 years son Bahawal Abbas Khan as an independent candidate for NA-174, who is facing his father's political beneficiaries Ali Hassan Gillani and Samiul Hassan Gillani.

Ali Hassan Gillani parted his ways with PML-N and joined PPP while Smiul Hassan got the PTI ticket with the support of his relative Jehangir Tareen. Ali Gillani with backing of his relatives Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood and Makhdoom Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani obtained two PPP tickets for NA-173 and NA 174. Sami Gillani was introduced by Salahuddin Abbasi in political arena, he was elected unopposed as Chairman District Council Bahawalpur in 1998 local bodies elections and Tehsil Nazim Ahmedpur East in 2001 local government elections with the support of Nawab Abbasi.

Abbasi family shunned their differences after a passage of 40 years. Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and his cousin Sahibzada Usman Abbasi joined hands. They are contesting for NA and PA seats. Usman Abbasi's son Gazain Abbasi is contesting on PTI ticket for PP-253 Ahmedpur East.

He is facing PML-N nominee Qazi Azdnan Farid, MMA candidate Hussein Ali Durrani son of ex-federal minister for information Muhammad Ali Durrani, Tehreek-e-Labbaik candidate Mufti Mohsin Faizi, PPP candidate Dewan Ahmed Raza and others. Independent candidate Bahawalpur Abbasi is supporting his cousin PTI candidate Gazain Abbasi but both are not appearing jointly in public meeting.

Ex-MNA Arif Aziz Sheikh withdrew his candidature in favour of Bahawal Abbasi and now contesting for PP-254 Chanigoth-Uch Sharif in the panel of Bahawal Abbasi. He has resigned from the basic membership of Tehreek-e-Insaf. He is facing Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani who is uncle of both Sami Gillani and Ali Gillani. Hassan Askari Sheikh, a PML-N leader, has withdrawn his candidature in the favour of his cousin Arif Aziz Sheikh so a tough contest is expected between PTI and independent candidate Arif Aziz Sheikh. This contest appears very unpredictable.

In PP-253, neck and neck fight is expected between PTI candidate Gazain Abbasi and PML-N nominee Qazi Adnan Farid. Gazain is emerged as strong candidate in rural areas while Adnan Farid is enjoying the support of masses in city.

In NA-174, independent candidate Bahawal Abbasi is a strong candidate in city Ahmedpur East and its adjoining areas. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Tehreek-e-Labbaik and PML-N supporters along with Abbasi family lovers are backing the candidature of Bahawal Abbasi. Nawab Salahuddin who is now 72 years old though is patronizing his son and nephew's campaign. But due to health problems appeared in a few public meetings for a short time.

According to political observers, Bahawal Abbasi will win in PP-253 Ahmedpur East where PPP candidate seems weak while his step brother PTI candidate Sami Gillani is going ahead.

In-PP-254 Chanigoth-Uch Sharif, Prince Bahawal may win Markaz Chanigoth while tough contest is expected in Markaz Uch Sharif among Ali Hassan Gillani, Samiul Hassan and Prince Bahawal. In a major development independent candidate Sardar Malik Khalid Mehmood Warran has retired in favour of Prince Bahawal. According to a survey of journalists, if the current situation prevails, Prince Bahawal will win the National Assembly seat.

As far as PP-251 is concerned, a tough unpredictable contest will be among four candidates Khalid Warran (PML-N), Malik Jehanzeb Warran (PTI), Syed Naseem Abbas Bukhari (PPP) and independent candidate Shahzain Abbasi. All above mentioned candidates are struggling for their victory. Sahibzada Shahzain Abbasi is new face in this constituency who is younger son of former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Usman Abbasi.