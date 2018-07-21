Share:

SHEIKHUPURA/TOBA TEK SINGH-The Municipal Committee's sanitary staffers' strike entered six consecutive days on Friday against the nonpayment of salaries for the last four months.

The protesters held a demonstration in front of local Press Club. The sanitary staff representative while talking to the media said that the officials and the other staffers of TMA were drawing salaries without any break. however, they added, the sweepers' salaries had been withheld on the pretext of lack of funds.

As such they are living under miserable circumstances and even facing starvation, they said. The protesters condemned the step-motherly behaviour of MC administrator and other officials. The protesters' leader said that they had met the Deputy Commissioner a month ago to resolve their problems. But ironically till date, no action was taken to provide them with any relief, he lamented. Due to the strike of the sweepers and sanitary staffers, the heaps of garbage and uncleanliness are causing great nuisance to the citizens.

Also the citizen condemned the Municipal Committee's attitude for not releasing the salaries and demanded the caretaker government and other high-ups to intervene into the matter and get released the funds as soon as possible to the victims. They added that due to uncleanliness, the citizens were suffering from various fatal diseases. It is the responsibility of TMA to tackle the situation as soon as possible, they said.

When contacted, a TMA official said that Municipal Committee was facing an acute financial crunch and it was making efforts to get funds from the provincial government. As soon as the funds were received the salaries would be paid.

Likewise, scores of residents of different localities of Gojra on Toba Road continued staging a protest demonstration on the second consecutive day on Friday. They demanded construction of an underpass or a railway level crossing for the facilitation of the thousands of residents of different localities.

They told reporters that when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had inaugurated Gojra motorway (M-4) on November 16 in 2015 he had announced an underpass would be constructed on Toba Road at Gojra. They added that during the five-year rule PML-N government could not fulfill its promise. They said now thousands of residents would cast votes only for the candidate who promises to fulfill the demand before July 25.

They said there was only one level crossing in the whole city on the rail track near general bus stand and they had to travel for several kilometers to cross the track to reach the other side of the track.