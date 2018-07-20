Share:

MULTAN-Commissioner Multan division Nadeem Irshad Kiyani disclosed that vision HD cameras will be installed at all polling stations for July 25 elections.

During to a visit to different polling stations here late the other, he said that footage record of all cameras installed at polling stations would be saved. He said that generators would be arranged to cope with loadshedding and emergency situation while strict security arrangements would also be made on all polling stations. He said that the executive was fully prepared to cope with all kinds of situation. He said that foolproof arrangements are being made to hold July 25 polls in free, fair and transparent manner. He directed the concerned officials to arrange drinking water at all polling stations.

He directed all deputy commissioners to monitor election process in their concerned districts and maintain law and order. He disclosed that fines worth millions had so far been imposed on different candidates for violation of election code enforced by the election commission.

Briefing the commissioner on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Multan Mudassar Riaz Malik said that a total of 1817 polling stations had been set up in Multan. He added that 258 polling stations fell in A category where walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras had been installed. He disclosed that 130 polling stations had been declared highly sensitive and they would be monitored directly from control room. He declared that the law enforcing agencies and district administration would take prompt action in case of any unhappy incident or law and order situation.

He said that the district administration would also have the support of Pakistan Army in light of direction of election commission. He said that the other law enforcing agencies including Punjab police would launch a joint election strategy to ensure peaceful atmosphere on election day.