RAWALPINDI - Uncertainty and frustration have gripped 30 trainee sub inspectors of Punjab Police after they failed to get confirmed on their existing ranks since 2014, sources said on Saturday. All the T-SIs are serving in Rawalpindi, they said.

Selected through Punjab Public Service Commission in 2014, 30 policemen have been promoted to the rank of SI on the basis of their annual confidential reports (ACRs), they said.

Sources said that all the 30 policemen have completed their D courses successfully but even though the officials of B Branch of City Police Officer (CPO) Office are not taking interest into the lingering matter. Sources mentioned that a majority of them got higher education from reputed education institutions of Punjab, yet they were waiting for confirmation on their ranks.

“Except our batch of 2014, all T-SIs have been confirmed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab in other districts of the province,” said a T-SI whole talking to The Nation on condition of anonymity. He said that he along with his colleagues had approached two senior police officers of Rawalpindi Region besides high ups of B Branch but in vain. “Indeed nobody is seemed ready to remove our grievances,” he said.

Another T-SI was of view that after promotion, these SIs had been placed on two-year probation as per police rules. After the probationary period and competing D Course, they had due right under law to get confirmation in the rank from the date of probation. Many other T-SIs said that the City Police Office (CPO) Lahore should seek reports from the Regional Police Officer and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi to proceed further.

RPO and CPO Rawalpindi were not available for their comments while their spokesman did not attend phone calls made by this correspondent to know their official point of view on the issue.

Meanwhile, police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies carried out search operation in area of Gareebabad, the limits of Police Station Airport, said sources. Police also held three suspects including two women during combing and shifted them to police station for further inquiry. According to sources, police and personnel of other LEAs conducted a search operation in Gareebabad and checked 284 houses, 1 hotel and 17 shops. During checking, police also interrogated 320 people and held three suspects including two women. However, a suspect Tanvir managed to escape during search operation, sources said.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali said that search operations were being conducted by police to flush out the suspects and outlaws from the city. He said that police held 3 suspects who were being investigated.