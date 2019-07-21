Share:

Schools teachers of District Matiari, Sindh appointed in 2012 in different cadres in Sindh Education department are still waiting to get their first pay from Sindh government and after waiting for a long period of time, they have lost their patience and have announced that they would commit collective suicide in front of office of Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

In this regard, a total of 270 school teachers who are yet received their first pay since 2012 have announced that they would commit collective suicide on Monday, July 29 this current month, The New Teachers Action Committee leader Afzal Korejo has said that he supports the 270 teachers on protest.

Teachers Association Karachi Chairman Zaheer Ahmed has summoned an exigent meeting of the teachers to discuss about the pros and cons of

the teachers issues, protest and collective suicide. The affected teachers of Matiari said that they have already informed the Chief minister of the province about the steps that they have planned to take in support of their protest.

They have also alleged that 44 teachers who have connections with the influential are receiving their salaries regularly but the remaining 270 teachers are being victimised as they have not been paid even a single penny since the date of their appointments.

It is worth mentioning that 2147 teachers were appointed from Nawabshah, 400 from Larkana, 360 from Tando Muhammad Khan, 250 from Jam Shoro, 124 from Hyderabad, 60 from Tando Allah Yar and 302 from Dadu Districts in 2012.