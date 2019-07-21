Share:

THE SPOT, PARK LANE HOTEL

Sunday is a beautiful morning to head out for a hearty breakfast in this rainy season.

It’s true as they say, “A good breakfast is a start of a good day.”

My recommendation this morning is THE SPOT which is located inside Park lane Hotel. Without exception the staff set the tone, from the friendly reception people to the chef who creates the wonderful variety of breakfast. The staff was instrumental in making my visit enjoyable.

The ambiance is relaxing. Their motto is that they have a passion for creating delicious, healthy and fresh organic food which they certainly served. The variety of breakfast items in the offer is phenomenal. From Spanish omelettes to halwa puri, they have it all covered.

They have a dessert corner with delectable donuts, cupcakes and macaroons etc.

The highlight was the live station. You can smell the fresh pancakes, waffles and fried eggs. The waffles were wonderfully delicious, crispy and chocolatey!

I would highly recommend this breakfast buffet for Rs. 799+tax. The timings are 6:30am-11:00am.