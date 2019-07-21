Share:

KARACHI 9 - On the instruction of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Irrigation department has launched operation against illegal outlets so that water could be distributed properly upto the tail-end.

Chief Engineer Right Bank Canals Larkana Saeed Jagirani in his report to the chief minister said that he has started operation against illegal modules, tempering of outlets because several channels were not getting their water share.

The district administration, Police and Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on the special instructions of the chief minister has given full support and cooperation with the Irrigation Department and launched operation in different phases.

In the first phase all illegal modules and outlets Saifullah Canal, Dhamraho Canal were removed and water was released to the channels which had turned try due to water theft.

A similar operation was also carried out on Khirthar Canal & Warah Canal and then on Dadu Canal & Mehar Branch. Now, the growers were getting water a full gauge and their kharif crops on the Right Bank of canals.