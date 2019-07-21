Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced reactivation of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority. She announced this during her visit to a hepatitis free screening camp at Mian Munshi Hospital on Saturday. She asked people who came to the free screening camp about performance of the medical staff. Talking to the media, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had formally given approval for reactivation of the blood transfusion authority. She said that during the three days more than five thousand people benefited from six hepatitis free screening camps.

She said “we are thankful to Lab PK for their cooperation with the Health Department for free hepatitis screening camp.