KARACHI - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on department of empowerment of persons with disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that nature has given so many qualities to the differently able youth and no doubt they are second to none in talents.

This he said as a chief guest in ceremony ‘3rd Differently Able Youth Summit Empower to Unpowered’ here at Sindh Boy Scout Association Auditorium on Saturday. He said that there was a need to change mind set on special people and we should provide them opportunities to grow and to bring out their hidden talents.

Qamar told that Sindh government had taken many initiatives to provide better health care, education and vocational training to special persons through educational and rehabilitation centers, situated across the province. He added, ‘ Special CNICs and disability certificates are being provided to special persons on priority basis and we are making efforts for implementation of job quota fixed for special persons in public and private sectors’.

He was of the view said that if we encouraged these special youth, no doubt they could show better results. He said that it was a matter of great pleasure that things were gradually getting better for special persons, expressing his hope that very soon they would be able to lead independent and respectable life.