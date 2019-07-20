Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority has recommended naming 3 different roads of the federal capital after prominent literary personalities.

Recommendation of the CDA board will be submitted to a committee established under Ministry of National History and Literary Heritage for consideration. These prominent personalities include Josh Malih Abadi, Jameel-ud-Din Aali and Hafeez Jalandhari.

The roads attributed to these personalities include Service Road (West), Sector D-12 as Josh Malih Abadi Road, Service Road (South), Sector D-12 as Jameel-ud-Din Aali Road and Service Road (East), Sector D-12, as Hafeez Jalandhari Road. The concerned formation of the Authority will install signboards of the newly named roads on the directions after formal approval from competent forum.

Josh Malih Abadai was prominent Pakistani poet and was renowned for ghazals, nazam and marsias. He also worked for Anjuman-i-Tarraqi-i-Urdu.

He was awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. Commemorating the services of Josh Malih Abadai, the CDA Board recommended naming the Service Road (West), Sector D-12 as Josh Malih Abadi Road.

Jameel-Ud-Din Aali was a poet, critic, playwright, columnist, and scholar. Aali wrote many books as well as national songs. He was awarded Pride of Performance and also Hilal-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan. In the honour of his services CDA Board has recommended naming of Service Road (South) D-12 as Jameel-ud-Din Aali Road.

Hafeez Jalandhri was a poet who wrote lyrics for national anthem of Pakistan. He actively participated in Pakistan Movement and used his writings to inspire people for the cause of Pakistan. In commemoration of his services CDA Board has recommended naming of Service Road (East) D-12, as Hafeez Jalandhri Road.

CDA has previously named roads of the federal capital after renowned personalities and heroes for the awareness of new generation about the eminent, legendry and outstanding services rendered by these heroes. Till now, more than 100 roads of the capital have been named after prominent personalities in honour of their role in national cause.