LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that every officer should perform duty with transparency, efficiency, honesty and self-accountability for welfare and development of the country.

“There is no room for rhetoric and laziness now. The whole nation should be activated to make the country prosperous,” the chief minister said while addressing government officers at the Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat.

CM Usman Buzdar said he is proud of the officers who work for the public welfare, good governance, and financial transparency. The selection of the team for the captain is very important. “The people in my team have been included purely on merit,” the CM said. He said those who work for the good repute of the Punjab government cannot be forgotten. The public servants play a very important role in developing the reputation of a government. When public servants work with honesty, they give the impression of good governance and the public opinion turns into the favour of the government, he said.

The chief minister said the projects of public welfare and best performance depends on the hard work of the public servants. The Civil Service of Pakistan is still best in terms of skill and effectiveness. The pay package of the civil officers is being focused to improve service delivery. He said financial benefits are being given to police, doctors, engineers, and civil administration despite financial problems.

CM watches cultural show

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday visited Alhamra Hall and watched Dera Ghazi Khan Cultural Show at the Colours of Punjab event arranged by the Punjab Information and Culture Department. Performers from Dera Ghazi Khan presented local and cultural songs. The chief minister admired performance of the artistes from DG Khan. He praised the Punjab Information and Culture Department and said that local artistes should be encouraged. He said the Punjab government will arrange more such shows to encourage local artistes.