China Pakistan economic corridor is a mega-development project. A transportation system that aims to connect Gwadar port to China through network of highways, railways and pipelines to transport oil and gas. The Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Islamabad in April 2015 and reveled $46 billion for Pakistan to open new trade and transport routes across Asia.

Furthermore, Pakistan is the gateway to the Gulf-states for China and searches its soft power in attractive way in order to develop trade and diplomatic links. Pakistan wants to continue the progress and improve the balance of trade and identify new investments opportunities with more strong links that can be more energetic. Never the less Beijing’s decision to establish an economic corridor in Pakistan is advantageous, and 51 agreements were signed. Among them, many of agreements focused on infrastructure development in Pakistan.

However, the Gwadar project is a standout development project. Gwadar is a deep seaport that was initially developed by the Chinese who have effective control today. China has now decided to first lay down roads and air train networks later. Undeniably the concept of developing Gwadar port initially appeared several decades ago and progressed very slowly. However, in 2003 the construction gained speed under Pakistan President Pervez Musharaf.

Water crises is a big issue in Gwadar, and with the existence of water shortage, no city can be developed. It used to get water from Ankara Dam which is now dried up. Now, it gets supplies of six million gallons per day from Mirani dam through tankers, and each tanker costs Rs. 17,000 per trip. Water is a basic resource. Due to the shortage of it, over 10 percent of the population has suffered from water-borne diseases in 2017. Concerning CPEC, it seems to be a game-changer that could change the economic growth.

KHALID BASHIR AHMED,

Turbat.