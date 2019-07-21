Share:

ISLAMABAD - The customs and excise duties collection recorded a double-digit growth during the fiscal year 2018-19, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in its recent report. According to SBP report “The State of Pakistan’s Economy” the depreciation of Pakistan rupee, imposition of regulatory duty, and an increase in excise duties led to a double-digit growth in custom and excise collection during July-March (2018-19). According to the report, the FED and customs duty recorded a Year-on-year growth of 12.9 and 18.2 percent respectively during the period under review. As highlighted in the second quarterly report for FY19, though there was a slowdown in the quantum of imports, the Pakistan rupee depreciation mainly helped to maintain the overall growth in value terms, the report added. With the exception of vehicles, custom collection on other major categories i.e. iron, steel, electrical machinery and equipment increased significantly during the period under review.