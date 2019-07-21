Share:

HYDERABAD - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday said that development of Sindh and peace in the province were amongst the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to the media at the residence of Grand Democratic Alliance’s General Secretary Ayaz Latif Palijo here on Saturday, the governor said that people who had ruled Sindh did not deliver, adding that agriculture and economy of the province had been destroyed.

The governor acknowledged plundering of the province’s resources and funds while reiterating that he would not let anyone trample rights of the people. “The people of Sindh would have to raise their voice for education, health and accountability,” he said adding that, for justice and development in Sindh, the federal government would implement the demands of the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Ismail said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, GDA and all patriotic political parties should work together to bring about improvements in Sindh and rest of the country.