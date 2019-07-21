Share:

BARA - The disabled persons in PK-107 constituency of Khyber tribal district on Saturday stayed away from the voting process over lack of attention of political parties and candidates towards their problems.

Fata Disabled Persons Association General Secretary Norshed Afridi while talking to media persons in Bara said that several political parties and independent candidates were taking part in elections and they had held extensive campaigns to garner support of voters, but none of them came to the disabled persons to inquire about their problems.

He lamented that the problems of the disabled persons could not even find place in the manifesto of any political party or the programme of any independent candidates.

Afridi said that disabled persons were presenting their genuine demands since long, but no one is paying heed to their problems. The basic demands of the disabled persons, he said were provision of monthly stipend, increase of quota from 2 to 5 per cent in the government jobs, provision of free health and education facilities for the children and establishment of skill centre etc.

He also lamented that the elected representatives from tribal districts never paid any heed to the problems of handicapped persons.

The association general secretary informed that there were over 5,000 registered disabled persons with the body and most of them were jobless.

Afridi said that candidates from various backgrounds initiated electioneering soon after the end of the holy month of Ramazan, but not a single candidate came to the disabled persons to inquire about their problems. He lamented that all the candidates focused their attention on winning the elections by any means and they were least bothered about the difficulties faced by handicapped persons.

The association general secretary said that the office of Fata Disabled Persons Association is situated near the press club building in Bara and politicians regularly visit the press club to gain media coverage, but they could not spare some time to inquire about the handicapped people.