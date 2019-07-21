Share:

LAHORE : The district administration on Saturday retrieved state land from encroachment mafia in front of Jinnah Hospital and in Township. Assistant Commissioner (Model Town) Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha led the operation and cleared the main entrance to Jinnah hospital. Teams of Gulberg, Nishter, Allama Iqbal zone participated in the grand anti-encroachment operation in Township Market. Previously, it was impossible for commuters to pass from the market due to massive encroachments in the central Township Market. Later, he also carried out operation against illegal shops built on the state land in Township Market and removed around 100 shops. The AC (Raiwind) also carried out operation against encroachment mafia in Raiwind and cleared 12 illegal structures in vegetables market of Raiwind.