Share:

MIRANSHAH : Four security personnel were injured in a remote controlled bomb attack here on Saturday.According to details, militants targeted security personnel with a remote controlled bomb near an army check post in tehsil Boya of North Waziristan. Four security personnel including Naik Fazle Subhan, soldiers Dawood, Sajid and Ishfaq were injured in the attack. The injured security personnel were shifted to Miranshah hospital where condition of two wounded security personnel was stated to be critical. The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and launched search operation for the attackers.