Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar has expressed confidence that the efforts of government will pull the poor out of poverty towards prosperity.

She said, “Target of poverty alleviation will be achieved in collaboration with other social safety institutions.”

Dr. Sania Nishtar also stated that the incumbent government is committed to fight against poverty and plans are being laid to achieve desired targets within the specified time period.