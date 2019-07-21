Share:

LAHORE : A man died in Islampura on Saturday when a pistol kept under the mattress went off accidentally, police said. Seven-year-old Arif was playing on the bed when he stepped over the pistol placed under the mattress. The pistol went off and the bullet hit Arif’s grandfather Haneef (61), injuring him critically. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment. His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem examination.

Man dies as wall collapses

A labourer died when the boundary wall of an under-construction house collapsed on Davis Road, rescue workers said on Saturday. A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation said the victim died on the spot and the body was shifted to hospital.