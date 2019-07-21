Share:

eISLAMABAD - PPP senior Leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has felicitated the people of tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the conduct of first-ever provincial assembly elections there. “I congratulate the people of tribal districts of KP on the first-ever provincial assembly elections and complete entrance into an era of their constitutional, legal, and democratic rights,” he said. He said that it was a historic day in the history of Pakistan that after independence for the first time, provincial assembly elections were held there.Senator A. Rehman Malik said that it was the dream of slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto to mainstream Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and abolish the draconian black law—FCR— which was not only anti-democratic but had denied basic human rights to the people of then FATA. He said that Benazir Bhutto in March 2004 had constituted the Fata Reforms Committee of the party and it was the first ever committee by any political party tasked with to bring reforms in the area.He also appealed the people of tribal districts to remain peaceful and prefer mainstream political parties over their local politics as their long-standing demand to come within the ambit of Pakistan’s constitution has finally been fulfilled. He said that the people of tribal districts had achieved peace and stability after huge sacrifices and the maximum sufferings which they faced with bravery and patience.