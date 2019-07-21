Share:

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar has urged medical students to focus on research for career growth and improving healthcare service delivery.

In introductory session at Ameer Uddin Medical College on Saturday, he stressed the need for dedication and hard work for achieving the set goals.

“Pakistan needs able and capable doctors. AMC is a prestigious institution. You are future leadership. Work hard for achieving set goals in your life”, he asked the medical students. He assured the students of proper guidance from faculty and best academic atmosphere at the institution. He suggested the students to actively participate in extra-curricular activities as these would help in mental growth. He said that his doors were open for all and anybody could come anytime for early redressal of issues.